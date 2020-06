Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill some paid utils microwave internet access

Furnished 1 bedroom with Spacious Kitchen - Access to Outdoor Porch Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom on 2nd Floor of 3 story building

- Intersection of East Seneca Street and North Quarry St... walk to campus 10 minutes...10 minute walk to The Commons

- On bus route (1 minute walk)

- Large Eat-In Kitchen

- Access to Shared Porch (Faces West)- Coin-op Laundry next door- Photos attached- Reserved Off Street Parking Available on site for $975 per year- Discounted Monthly Rent Installment for 1 person = $1175.00- Rent includes heat, cooking gas and hot/cold water. Tenant is responsible for Electric (average $25 per month) and Internet (if applicable)- Trash / Recycling removal is $235 per person per year (you do not need to purchase trash tags from the City and may dispose of trash/recycling 24/7)Lease Term; August 1, 2020 – July 28, 2021No Pets / No Smoking / No Partying / No Outdoor Grills of Any Kind



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849705)