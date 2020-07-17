All apartments in Ithaca
330 West State Street
330 West State Street

330 West State Street · (607) 844-5130
Location

330 West State Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Large Studio/1 Bedroom-Includes Major Utilities · Avail. now

$835

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
oven
Available now! This apartment has the space of a 1 bedroom with the flow of a studio. The apartment is on the 2nd floor of a building on West State Street in downtown Ithaca. The building offers close proximity to a lot of Downtown's attractions and an on-site washer & dryer.

Rent is $835/month which includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and trash removal. Electric is not included and averages $35-$45 per month with NYSEG. We will require a lease of 10-12 months, references, security deposit and first month's rent. There is no parking available at the building, and smoking is now allowed in the apartment or building. One cat is permitted, with an additional deposit of $300. Dogs are not permitted at this location.

For more information and to see what else is available, please visit www.tompkinsliving.com/rentals

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5900032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 West State Street have any available units?
330 West State Street has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 West State Street have?
Some of 330 West State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 West State Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 West State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 West State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 West State Street is pet friendly.
Does 330 West State Street offer parking?
No, 330 West State Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 West State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 West State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 West State Street have a pool?
No, 330 West State Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 West State Street have accessible units?
No, 330 West State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 West State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 West State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 West State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 West State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
