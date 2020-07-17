330 West State Street

Amenities

Available now! This apartment has the space of a 1 bedroom with the flow of a studio. The apartment is on the 2nd floor of a building on West State Street in downtown Ithaca. The building offers close proximity to a lot of Downtown's attractions and an on-site washer & dryer.



Rent is $835/month which includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and trash removal. Electric is not included and averages $35-$45 per month with NYSEG. We will require a lease of 10-12 months, references, security deposit and first month's rent. There is no parking available at the building, and smoking is now allowed in the apartment or building. One cat is permitted, with an additional deposit of $300. Dogs are not permitted at this location.



For more information and to see what else is available, please visit www.tompkinsliving.com/rentals



No Dogs Allowed



