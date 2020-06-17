111 Queen Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS!

-Sweet, vintage 3 bedroom home in eclectic Fall Creek.

-Quiet street, friendly neighbors, hardwood floors throughout, off street parking with one car garage.

-Washer/dryer hookups in dry basement, loads of storage in basement as well.

-Everything you need is walking distance! 15 minute walk to Cornell, 2 blocks to bus stop, famous Lincoln diner around the corner, Fall Creek elementary school, very short walk to Ithaca Falls, farmers market, and Gimme! Coffee.

-Perfect for Cornell grad students or young families!

-Contact Heritage Park Town Homes at 607-277-6260 or check us out at https://perfect-heritage.com



(RLNE5523919)