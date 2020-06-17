All apartments in Ithaca
111 Queen Street

111 Queen Street · (607) 277-6260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Queen Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Queen Street- Move in 8/1/2020 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS!
-Sweet, vintage 3 bedroom home in eclectic Fall Creek.
-Quiet street, friendly neighbors, hardwood floors throughout, off street parking with one car garage.
-Washer/dryer hookups in dry basement, loads of storage in basement as well.
-Everything you need is walking distance! 15 minute walk to Cornell, 2 blocks to bus stop, famous Lincoln diner around the corner, Fall Creek elementary school, very short walk to Ithaca Falls, farmers market, and Gimme! Coffee.
-Perfect for Cornell grad students or young families!
-Contact Heritage Park Town Homes at 607-277-6260 or check us out at https://perfect-heritage.com

(RLNE5523919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Queen Street have any available units?
111 Queen Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Queen Street have?
Some of 111 Queen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Queen Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Queen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Queen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Queen Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 Queen Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 Queen Street does offer parking.
Does 111 Queen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Queen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Queen Street have a pool?
No, 111 Queen Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Queen Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Queen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Queen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Queen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Queen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Queen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
