111 Queen Street

Amenities
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS!
-Sweet, vintage 3 bedroom home in eclectic Fall Creek.
-Quiet street, friendly neighbors, hardwood floors throughout, off street parking with one car garage.
-Washer/dryer hookups in dry basement, loads of storage in basement as well.
-Everything you need is walking distance! 15 minute walk to Cornell, 2 blocks to bus stop, famous Lincoln diner around the corner, Fall Creek elementary school, very short walk to Ithaca Falls, farmers market, and Gimme! Coffee.
-Perfect for Cornell grad students or young families!
-Contact Heritage Park Town Homes at 607-277-6260 or check us out at https://perfect-heritage.com
(RLNE5523919)