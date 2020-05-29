36 Nassau Street

Amenities
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex in family neighborhood - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet. Driveway parking for 1 car, shared fenced yard, patio and shed w/bbq permitted. First floor occupied by tenants. Close to all major hywys. Included: Landscaping, sewer, garbage p/up, oil heat & water. Tenant pays gas cooking, electric and cable. $25 credit & background check. One month security required and realtor's fee. This one won't last!