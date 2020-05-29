All apartments in Islip Terrace
36 Nassau Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

36 Nassau Street

36 Nassau Street · (800) 321-7356
Location

36 Nassau Street, Islip Terrace, NY 11752
Islip Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex in family neighborhood - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet. Driveway parking for 1 car, shared fenced yard, patio and shed w/bbq permitted. First floor occupied by tenants. Close to all major hywys. Included: Landscaping, sewer, garbage p/up, oil heat & water. Tenant pays gas cooking, electric and cable. $25 credit & background check. One month security required and realtor's fee. This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

