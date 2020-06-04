All apartments in Irvington
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

92 North Broadway

92 N Broadway · (917) 664-0025
Location

92 N Broadway, Irvington, NY 10533

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Studio · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Beautiful stone cottage loft style home for rent. Chefs kitchen with Subzero fridge, Stone floors on the first floor, Stairs to the loft is all exposed stone or brick walls with vaulted ceiling, Washer and dryer, great light, river views, Perfect get away. This is slightly over 1000 sq-ft. Has gas fire place and split AC units, ceiling fan, Super cozy. Please look at photo's carefully. All utilities are included. Tenant only pays for cable or wifi. Pet friendly and you have 2 parking spots. Could also be used as live work space. Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 North Broadway have any available units?
92 North Broadway has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 North Broadway have?
Some of 92 North Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
92 North Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 North Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 North Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 92 North Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 92 North Broadway does offer parking.
Does 92 North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 North Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 North Broadway have a pool?
No, 92 North Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 92 North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 92 North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 92 North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 North Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 North Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 North Broadway has units with air conditioning.
