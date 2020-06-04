92 North Broadway

Amenities

Beautiful stone cottage loft style home for rent. Chefs kitchen with Subzero fridge, Stone floors on the first floor, Stairs to the loft is all exposed stone or brick walls with vaulted ceiling, Washer and dryer, great light, river views, Perfect get away. This is slightly over 1000 sq-ft. Has gas fire place and split AC units, ceiling fan, Super cozy. Please look at photo's carefully. All utilities are included. Tenant only pays for cable or wifi. Pet friendly and you have 2 parking spots. Could also be used as live work space. Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025