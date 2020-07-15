All apartments in Irondequoit
4376 Culver Rd

4376 Culver Road · No Longer Available
Location

4376 Culver Road, Irondequoit, NY 14622

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Well Maintained 4 bedroom Single Family home for rent - Well Maintained 4 Bedroom Single Family Home for Rent.

~Multiple Updates throughout
~Enclosed Front Porch
~Carpeting throughout
~Eat-in Kitchen
~Seperate Dining Room
~First Floor Laundry Hookups
~Multiple Closets throughout
~Appliances Included
~Private Driveway

$1300/month
4376 Culver Road

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5890971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4376 Culver Rd have any available units?
4376 Culver Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondequoit, NY.
What amenities does 4376 Culver Rd have?
Some of 4376 Culver Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4376 Culver Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4376 Culver Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4376 Culver Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4376 Culver Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondequoit.
Does 4376 Culver Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4376 Culver Rd offers parking.
Does 4376 Culver Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4376 Culver Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4376 Culver Rd have a pool?
No, 4376 Culver Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4376 Culver Rd have accessible units?
No, 4376 Culver Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4376 Culver Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4376 Culver Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4376 Culver Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4376 Culver Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
