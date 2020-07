Amenities

patio / balcony parking microwave range refrigerator

Find The inspiration In Nature Live Close To Its Calmness And Be Fascinated by Its Strength And Unending Power Of The Sea. Live Close To The Sea To Sleep To The Sound Of The Lapping Waves As They Calm The Nerves From The Pressures Of City Life. Enjoy The Sights And Sounds of The Nearby Marina. From Your Lavishly Decorated Front Porch, Enjoy The View Of The Evening Sunset And The Salty Air. The Huge Living/Dining Room, The Spacious Fit For A Chef Kitchen and Mighty Master Bedroom To The Well Appointed Modernized Bath Makes for Extreme Comfort and Joy. Live On The Waterfront And Enjoy The Best Of Nature While being Close To The City And Its Amenities.