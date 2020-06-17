Rent Calculator
Huntington Station, NY
67 Bogart Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 20
67 Bogart Street
67 Bogart Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
67 Bogart Street, Huntington Station, NY 11746
Huntington Station
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 67 Bogart Street have any available units?
67 Bogart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Station, NY
.
Is 67 Bogart Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 Bogart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Bogart Street pet-friendly?
No, 67 Bogart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Station
.
Does 67 Bogart Street offer parking?
No, 67 Bogart Street does not offer parking.
Does 67 Bogart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Bogart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Bogart Street have a pool?
No, 67 Bogart Street does not have a pool.
Does 67 Bogart Street have accessible units?
No, 67 Bogart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Bogart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Bogart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Bogart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Bogart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
