71 Fulton Street.
Hornell, NY
71 Fulton Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:18 PM

71 Fulton Street

71 Fulton Street · (607) 795-2976
Location

71 Fulton Street, Hornell, NY 14843

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2688 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious four bedroom home, quite location, Pets allowed with additional deposit, Available August 1, Lease required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 71 Fulton Street have any available units?
71 Fulton Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 71 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 71 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 71 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 71 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 71 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 71 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

