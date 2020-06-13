3501 Route 9W - 10

Amenities

Studio apartment for rent at Highland Crossing, a conveniently located apartment community right on Route 9W in the town of Lloyd. Close to Mid Hudson Bridge, Metro North and NYS Thruway. This unit offers hardwood floors throughout with private entrance and secure parking. Laundry facilities on site. No pets. Minimum income and occupancy guidelines apply. $600/month includes hot water.

Recently renovated cozy studio apartment. Laundry facility on site, Private parking, Within minutes of Mid Hudson bridge, and NYS Thruway. Please call Vincenzo 845-902-8365 to pre-qualify and schedule an appointment to view.



Included in Rent:

Trash collection

Snow removal

Lawn maintenance



Tenant Pays:

Brokerage fee 125.00 (refundable, if declined)

Background check 20.00 (non-refundable)



Due at Signing of Lease:

1st Month's Rent - $600.00

1-Months Security Deposit - $600.00



Application requirements:

Income/Address verification, and photo ID