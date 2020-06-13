All apartments in Highland
Find more places like 3501 Route 9W - 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland, NY
/
3501 Route 9W - 10
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:00 PM

3501 Route 9W - 10

3501 US 9w · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3501 US 9w, Highland, NY 12528
Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Studio apartment for rent at Highland Crossing, a conveniently located apartment community right on Route 9W in the town of Lloyd. Close to Mid Hudson Bridge, Metro North and NYS Thruway. This unit offers hardwood floors throughout with private entrance and secure parking. Laundry facilities on site. No pets. Minimum income and occupancy guidelines apply. $600/month includes hot water.
Recently renovated cozy studio apartment. Laundry facility on site, Private parking, Within minutes of Mid Hudson bridge, and NYS Thruway. Please call Vincenzo 845-902-8365 to pre-qualify and schedule an appointment to view.

Included in Rent:
Trash collection
Snow removal
Lawn maintenance

Tenant Pays:
Brokerage fee 125.00 (refundable, if declined)
Background check 20.00 (non-refundable)

Due at Signing of Lease:
1st Month's Rent - $600.00
1-Months Security Deposit - $600.00

Application requirements:
Income/Address verification, and photo ID

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Route 9W - 10 have any available units?
3501 Route 9W - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland, NY.
What amenities does 3501 Route 9W - 10 have?
Some of 3501 Route 9W - 10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Route 9W - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Route 9W - 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Route 9W - 10 pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Route 9W - 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland.
Does 3501 Route 9W - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Route 9W - 10 does offer parking.
Does 3501 Route 9W - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Route 9W - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Route 9W - 10 have a pool?
No, 3501 Route 9W - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Route 9W - 10 have accessible units?
No, 3501 Route 9W - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Route 9W - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Route 9W - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Route 9W - 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 Route 9W - 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Highland 1 BedroomsHighland 2 Bedrooms
Highland 3 BedroomsHighland Apartments with Balcony
Highland Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NY
Nyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYKingston, NYBeacon, NYNewburgh, NYWalden, NYWoodbury, NY
Highland Falls, NYSaugerties, NYLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYMechanicstown, NYCatskill, NYMiddletown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYMount Kisco, NYHudson, NYGreenwood Lake, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University