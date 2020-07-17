Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hicksville, NY
/
5 Berkshire Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 Berkshire Rd
5 Berkshire Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5 Berkshire Road, Hicksville, NY 11801
Hicksville
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic Split, beautiful curb appeal, 7 rooms plus 3 full baths, possible mother daughter with proper permits, updated, freshly painted. Move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Berkshire Rd have any available units?
5 Berkshire Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hicksville, NY
.
Is 5 Berkshire Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5 Berkshire Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Berkshire Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5 Berkshire Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hicksville
.
Does 5 Berkshire Rd offer parking?
No, 5 Berkshire Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5 Berkshire Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Berkshire Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Berkshire Rd have a pool?
No, 5 Berkshire Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5 Berkshire Rd have accessible units?
No, 5 Berkshire Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Berkshire Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Berkshire Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Berkshire Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Berkshire Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
