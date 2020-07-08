All apartments in Hicksville
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

22 Basket Ln

22 Basket Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22 Basket Lane, Hicksville, NY 11801
Hicksville

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally Redone Updated New Bathrooms, New Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted. Mint Condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Basket Ln have any available units?
22 Basket Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hicksville, NY.
Is 22 Basket Ln currently offering any rent specials?
22 Basket Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Basket Ln pet-friendly?
No, 22 Basket Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hicksville.
Does 22 Basket Ln offer parking?
No, 22 Basket Ln does not offer parking.
Does 22 Basket Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Basket Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Basket Ln have a pool?
No, 22 Basket Ln does not have a pool.
Does 22 Basket Ln have accessible units?
No, 22 Basket Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Basket Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Basket Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Basket Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Basket Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
