Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

150 Apartments for rent in Hewlett, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hewlett renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Move Right In Immaculate 3 Bedroom Colonial in School District #14, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Nice Backyard, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
34 Johnson Place
34 Johnson Place, Hewlett, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,800
Beautifully updated Colonial for rent. Excellent location. Spacious rooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Living Room/Dining Room with fireplace. Kosher Eat in Kitchen. Master bedroom features ensuite bath and vaulted ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Hewlett

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Brick building with ample street parking, Walk to LIRR, Spacious, quiet & bright 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Aprox 1100 sq ft., Laundry & Storage in the Basement.
Results within 5 miles of Hewlett
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
21 Gotham Ave
21 Gotham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
HOUSE FOR RENT IN ELMONT - Property Id: 191286 Whole house for rent in Elmont. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and lots of storage space. Close to all. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
226-24 141 Avenue
226-24 141st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Quiet tree lined street with center mall garden. Bright and brand new on the 2nd floor. Open concept living/dining centered within 3 windowed bedrooms and sleek eat-in kitchen. Modern white bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
138-43 Springfield Blvd
138-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment & Basement In Prime Springfield Gardens.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
39 Vermont Street
39 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint Beach Side Ranch with front Deck Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Central Air, Central Heat, High Efficiency Hot Water Heater, Attic For storage, Small Yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Trace
21 Maryland Ave, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view New 6 room apartment-- Large front porch with views--Open Living room dining room with gas fired fireplace, New Kitchen and New Bath, gal line for BBQ on deck, wood floor through out, private laundry, sound proofing, extra

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Avenue
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view 5 room ALL NEW apartment, Large front deck with water views, Extra large living room with dining area, beautiful kitchen and bath, great appliances, moldings, high hats all hi end finishes, washer and dryer in the unit,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Wood Floors throughout, freshly painted. Oversized deck has a nice ocean view. Virtual tour is available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hewlett, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hewlett renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

