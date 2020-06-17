Rent Calculator
Hewlett, NY
/
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway
Location
377 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, NY 11557
Hewlett
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move Right In Immaculate 3 Bedroom Colonial in School District #14, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Nice Backyard, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 377 Hewlett Parkway have any available units?
377 Hewlett Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hewlett, NY
.
What amenities does 377 Hewlett Parkway have?
Some of 377 Hewlett Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 377 Hewlett Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
377 Hewlett Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Hewlett Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 377 Hewlett Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hewlett
.
Does 377 Hewlett Parkway offer parking?
No, 377 Hewlett Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 377 Hewlett Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 377 Hewlett Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Hewlett Parkway have a pool?
No, 377 Hewlett Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 377 Hewlett Parkway have accessible units?
No, 377 Hewlett Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Hewlett Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 377 Hewlett Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 377 Hewlett Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 377 Hewlett Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
