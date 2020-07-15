Rent Calculator
Home
/
Herkimer County, NY
/
126 State Route 169
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
126 State Route 169
126 New York Highway 169
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
126 New York Highway 169, Herkimer County, NY 13365
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 State Route 169 have any available units?
126 State Route 169 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Herkimer County, NY
.
Is 126 State Route 169 currently offering any rent specials?
126 State Route 169 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 State Route 169 pet-friendly?
No, 126 State Route 169 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Herkimer County
.
Does 126 State Route 169 offer parking?
Yes, 126 State Route 169 offers parking.
Does 126 State Route 169 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 State Route 169 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 State Route 169 have a pool?
No, 126 State Route 169 does not have a pool.
Does 126 State Route 169 have accessible units?
No, 126 State Route 169 does not have accessible units.
Does 126 State Route 169 have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 State Route 169 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 State Route 169 have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 State Route 169 does not have units with air conditioning.
