451 Fulton Ave.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

451 Fulton Ave

451 Fulton Avenue · (205) 557-2681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

451 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, NY 11550
Hempstead

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 451 Fulton Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 451 Fulton Ave have any available units?
451 Fulton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hempstead, NY.
What amenities does 451 Fulton Ave have?
Some of 451 Fulton Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Fulton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
451 Fulton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Fulton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 Fulton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 451 Fulton Ave offer parking?
No, 451 Fulton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 451 Fulton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Fulton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Fulton Ave have a pool?
No, 451 Fulton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 451 Fulton Ave have accessible units?
No, 451 Fulton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Fulton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Fulton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Fulton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Fulton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

