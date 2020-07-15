Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Hauppauge, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hauppauge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
24 Helen Ave
24 Helen Avenue, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Nicely updated Ranch Home Offers updated kitchen, baths,hardwood floors, windows, roof & siding. Sliders off kitchen to yard. Large detached 2 car garage
32 Units Available
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,440
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
161 Units Available
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Elwood
20 Meadow Haven Ln
20 Meadow Haven Lane, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Everything Is New Inside & Out. New kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets. Granite Tops/ Gleaming Hardwood Floors/ New Bath/ Windows/Roof/Siding/Insulation/Recessed Lighting. Elwood Schools

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Commack
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor Apartment With Large open Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees. Close To Shopping, Parkways And Restaurants!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
18 Elm Rd
18 Elm Road, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Ranch in Kings Park Sch Dis. Updated EIK w Porcelain tile, granite & new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large Family Room w wood burning Fireplace off the EIK and formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
204 Millard
204 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Pretty as a picture!! This lovely 1 bedroom Lakefront Unit offers a spacious layout, large living room with entrance to walk out lakefront deck, updated kitchen and appliances, hardwood floors, located in a Gated Community, pool, tennis courts,

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Setauket-East Setauket
14 West Meadow Lane
14 W Meadow Rd, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for September 1,2020. Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house rental, includes 2 Car Garage full unfinished basement private rear yard. Features hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, gas stove, dining room living room and small office space.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Northport
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Elwood
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Islip
463-465 Main St
463 Main St, Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Wonderful move in ready updated 2 bed apartment in the heart of Islip. Beautiful updated Kitchen/LR combo w/Granite counters, stainless appliances & hardwood floors. Two Sunny bedrooms overlooking main st. Close to dining, transportation & beaches.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Selden
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
South Huntington
49 Reynolds Street St
49 Reynolds Street, South Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated second floor apt. Renovated kitchen, with granite counters, and a charming island, open to the living room. Stainless steel appliances, raised ceilings. Charming home w/ wood floors, large bedroom and walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
5 Spencer Ln
5 Spencer Lane, Stony Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely S-Section situated close to Hospital and University. Pets will considered. Lovely home with Hardwood Floors,Goumet EIK,Fenced Yard,CAC,IGS,High Hats,Walking Distance to Park.Landlord requires Renters Insurance and Oil Delivery Contract.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hauppauge, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hauppauge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

