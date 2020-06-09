190 Terry Rd B

Amenities
Gorgeous Updated 1 Bdrm in Heart of Smithtown - Property Id: 288508
Gorgeous Completely Redone 1 Bdrm, Open Floorplan, Spacious Lvrm & Dnrm, EIK w/ Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances,Custom Wainscoting paneling throughout with with Chair-rail Moldings, Bedroom with WIC, Full Bath with Walk in Shower & Custom Tile,Light & Bright Throughout, Parking Spot, Most Utilities Included, Close to All,Dont Miss Out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288508
Property Id 288508
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5811686)