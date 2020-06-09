All apartments in Hauppauge
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

190 Terry Rd B

190 Terry Rd · (516) 253-7501
Location

190 Terry Rd, Hauppauge, NY 11787
Hauppauge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Updated 1 Bdrm in Heart of Smithtown - Property Id: 288508

Gorgeous Completely Redone 1 Bdrm, Open Floorplan, Spacious Lvrm & Dnrm, EIK w/ Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances,Custom Wainscoting paneling throughout with with Chair-rail Moldings, Bedroom with WIC, Full Bath with Walk in Shower & Custom Tile,Light & Bright Throughout, Parking Spot, Most Utilities Included, Close to All,Dont Miss Out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288508
Property Id 288508

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5811686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Terry Rd B have any available units?
190 Terry Rd B has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 Terry Rd B have?
Some of 190 Terry Rd B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Terry Rd B currently offering any rent specials?
190 Terry Rd B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Terry Rd B pet-friendly?
No, 190 Terry Rd B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hauppauge.
Does 190 Terry Rd B offer parking?
Yes, 190 Terry Rd B does offer parking.
Does 190 Terry Rd B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Terry Rd B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Terry Rd B have a pool?
No, 190 Terry Rd B does not have a pool.
Does 190 Terry Rd B have accessible units?
No, 190 Terry Rd B does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Terry Rd B have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Terry Rd B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Terry Rd B have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Terry Rd B does not have units with air conditioning.
