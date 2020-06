Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 Bedroom / 1 full bath Harrisville Waterfront Listing. This home has 70 feet of Water frontage on the Oswegatchie River. Enjoy the tranquility of sitting by the water as it flows by. 1st floor features the kitchen, dining room, living room, full bath and laundry room. 2nd story has 2 bedrooms. Some of the updates include windows, electrical, septic and laminate flooring. Public Water is $47 a quarter. Home heats with Kerosene/fuel oil.