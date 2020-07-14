Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman 24hr gym bbq/grill accessible elevator garage parking courtyard internet cafe key fob access lobby smoke-free community

On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design. In addition to being within blocks of the Harrison Metro North station, this location isminutes to downtown Rye shopping and restaurants, Rye Beach and Playland! Named Wood Works to pay homage to the properties previous use, the Port Chester Lumber Yard operated here for 60 years. Additional amenities include, common fitness, and virtual doorman secured entry system which allows you app access to see and provide entry for your guests remotely. We also look forward to hosting you as a future resident at one of our planned complementary social gatherings.