Harrison, NY
Wood Works
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Wood Works

550 Halstead Avenue · (914) 278-7887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 550 Halstead Ave - 505 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,167

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 550 Halstead Ave - 506 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,261

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 550 Halstead Ave - 407 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 550 Halstead Ave - 508 · Avail. Sep 15

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wood Works.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
24hr gym
bbq/grill
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
courtyard
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
smoke-free community
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design. In addition to being within blocks of the Harrison Metro North station, this location isminutes to downtown Rye shopping and restaurants, Rye Beach and Playland! Named Wood Works to pay homage to the properties previous use, the Port Chester Lumber Yard operated here for 60 years. Additional amenities include, common fitness, and virtual doorman secured entry system which allows you app access to see and provide entry for your guests remotely. We also look forward to hosting you as a future resident at one of our planned complementary social gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $1000-1 Month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: 80 lbs
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wood Works have any available units?
Wood Works has 6 units available starting at $2,167 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wood Works have?
Some of Wood Works's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wood Works currently offering any rent specials?
Wood Works is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wood Works pet-friendly?
Yes, Wood Works is pet friendly.
Does Wood Works offer parking?
Yes, Wood Works offers parking.
Does Wood Works have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wood Works offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wood Works have a pool?
No, Wood Works does not have a pool.
Does Wood Works have accessible units?
Yes, Wood Works has accessible units.
Does Wood Works have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wood Works has units with dishwashers.
Does Wood Works have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wood Works has units with air conditioning.
