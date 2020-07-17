All apartments in Harrison
402 Columbus Ave.

402 Columbus Avenue · (914) 874-8252
Location

402 Columbus Avenue, Harrison, NY 10604

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Custom built two family house, side by side duplex (unit on left is available when looking at house from street), constructed with impeccable taste. From the inviting front porch, to the private backyard with divider that separates the back patio from other unit, it is an apartment renter's dream. Apartment features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. High-end stainless steel finishes inside. The basement is walk-out with high ceilings and storage. Washer/Dryer in apartment off kitchen. One garage parking space and one driveway parking space, street parking also available. Great schools, close to town pool, park, shopping & restaurants. Just move-in, unpack & start making memories in this beautiful home. Tenant pays electric, gas, water. Asking $4100 a month, available August 1, 2020. Please call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

