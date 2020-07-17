402 Columbus Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Custom built two family house, side by side duplex (unit on left is available when looking at house from street), constructed with impeccable taste. From the inviting front porch, to the private backyard with divider that separates the back patio from other unit, it is an apartment renter's dream. Apartment features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. High-end stainless steel finishes inside. The basement is walk-out with high ceilings and storage. Washer/Dryer in apartment off kitchen. One garage parking space and one driveway parking space, street parking also available. Great schools, close to town pool, park, shopping & restaurants. Just move-in, unpack & start making memories in this beautiful home. Tenant pays electric, gas, water. Asking $4100 a month, available August 1, 2020. Please call for a showing today!