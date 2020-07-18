25 Fremont Street

Amenities

Adorable 2 Bedroom rental with private entry and all utilities included. Features an eat in kitchen, private washer and dryer, 1 car parking spot with a quaint private patio area. This apartment is an extension of the home so the living room and bedroom areas have no walking tenants above you! This unit is so conveniently located across the street from supermarket and pharmacy. 2 blocks from Bus stop and 17 minute walk to Train. This pet friendly unit will not last. Good credit, proof of income and references required, available move in date August. 24hr notice for showings and you must wear mask and gloves, no exceptions!