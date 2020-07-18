All apartments in Harrison
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:16 PM

25 Fremont Street

25 Fremont Street · (914) 441-0504
Location

25 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY 10528

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 2 Bedroom rental with private entry and all utilities included. Features an eat in kitchen, private washer and dryer, 1 car parking spot with a quaint private patio area. This apartment is an extension of the home so the living room and bedroom areas have no walking tenants above you! This unit is so conveniently located across the street from supermarket and pharmacy. 2 blocks from Bus stop and 17 minute walk to Train. This pet friendly unit will not last. Good credit, proof of income and references required, available move in date August. 24hr notice for showings and you must wear mask and gloves, no exceptions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Fremont Street have any available units?
25 Fremont Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Fremont Street have?
Some of 25 Fremont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Fremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Fremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Fremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Fremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 Fremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 Fremont Street offers parking.
Does 25 Fremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Fremont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Fremont Street have a pool?
No, 25 Fremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Fremont Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Fremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Fremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Fremont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Fremont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Fremont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
