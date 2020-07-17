238 Osborn Road

Amenities

Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home set on an attractive 1 acre in sought after Sterling Ridge. The main level features a large gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, custom cabinetry, and sun filled breakfast area with stone fireplace, as well as a formal dining room, powder room, and living area. Lower level contains a large, light-filled family room with fireplace, leading out to large fenced in yard with custom patio and pool area perfect for outdoor entertaining. The elegant master suite located on second level contains a tray ceiling with custom walk in closets, and beautiful marble bath. Three additional bedrooms are located on the second and third level. Beautifully finished hardwood flooring throughout.