Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

238 Osborn Road

238 Osborn Road · (203) 515-0628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

238 Osborn Road, Harrison, NY 10528

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home set on an attractive 1 acre in sought after Sterling Ridge. The main level features a large gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, custom cabinetry, and sun filled breakfast area with stone fireplace, as well as a formal dining room, powder room, and living area. Lower level contains a large, light-filled family room with fireplace, leading out to large fenced in yard with custom patio and pool area perfect for outdoor entertaining. The elegant master suite located on second level contains a tray ceiling with custom walk in closets, and beautiful marble bath. Three additional bedrooms are located on the second and third level. Beautifully finished hardwood flooring throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Osborn Road have any available units?
238 Osborn Road has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 238 Osborn Road have?
Some of 238 Osborn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
238 Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Osborn Road pet-friendly?
No, 238 Osborn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does 238 Osborn Road offer parking?
Yes, 238 Osborn Road offers parking.
Does 238 Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Osborn Road have a pool?
Yes, 238 Osborn Road has a pool.
Does 238 Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 238 Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Osborn Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Osborn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Osborn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
