10 Plymouth Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna

FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.) Amazing completely renovated high end home with in ground pool, large lawn, outdoor entertaining grill station, screened in porch, outdoor shower, chef's eat in kitchen with two oversized islands, three sitting rooms and a bar/game room. Lower level includes private gym, infrared sauna and generous play space for kids. Upper levels include en suite bathrooms, elegant master bedroom and bath, oversized bedrooms and privacy. Everything is high end and top of the line. Close to WCC and Rye Ridge Shopping Center. **Pets allowed at restricted weight and approval by owner, only allowed on the first floor. Garage, master walk-in closet/sitting room not available to tenants. Will be kept locked and off limits.