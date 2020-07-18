All apartments in Harrison
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

10 Plymouth Road

10 Plymouth Road · (917) 860-2037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Plymouth Road, Harrison, NY 10580

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

7 Bed · 8 Bath · 7500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.) Amazing completely renovated high end home with in ground pool, large lawn, outdoor entertaining grill station, screened in porch, outdoor shower, chef's eat in kitchen with two oversized islands, three sitting rooms and a bar/game room. Lower level includes private gym, infrared sauna and generous play space for kids. Upper levels include en suite bathrooms, elegant master bedroom and bath, oversized bedrooms and privacy. Everything is high end and top of the line. Close to WCC and Rye Ridge Shopping Center. **Pets allowed at restricted weight and approval by owner, only allowed on the first floor. Garage, master walk-in closet/sitting room not available to tenants. Will be kept locked and off limits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Plymouth Road have any available units?
10 Plymouth Road has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Plymouth Road have?
Some of 10 Plymouth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Plymouth Road currently offering any rent specials?
10 Plymouth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Plymouth Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Plymouth Road is pet friendly.
Does 10 Plymouth Road offer parking?
Yes, 10 Plymouth Road offers parking.
Does 10 Plymouth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Plymouth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Plymouth Road have a pool?
Yes, 10 Plymouth Road has a pool.
Does 10 Plymouth Road have accessible units?
No, 10 Plymouth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Plymouth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Plymouth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Plymouth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Plymouth Road does not have units with air conditioning.
