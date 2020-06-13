All apartments in Harriman
Find more places like 23 Lexington Hills Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harriman, NY
/
23 Lexington Hills Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

23 Lexington Hills Road

23 Lexington Hills Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23 Lexington Hills Road, Harriman, NY 10926
Harriman

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for rent w/ fireplace and community pool! 950 square feet w/ entry, living room w/ fire place and door to patio, dining area, kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances and back splash, master bedroom w/ full master bathroom, guest bedroom, full hall bathroom, private laundry, lots of closet space, freshly painted and new wood floors throughout. The complex has an on site management, in ground pool and is close to Woodbury Commons, transportation, shopping and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Lexington Hills Road have any available units?
23 Lexington Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harriman, NY.
What amenities does 23 Lexington Hills Road have?
Some of 23 Lexington Hills Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Lexington Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
23 Lexington Hills Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Lexington Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 23 Lexington Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harriman.
Does 23 Lexington Hills Road offer parking?
No, 23 Lexington Hills Road does not offer parking.
Does 23 Lexington Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Lexington Hills Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Lexington Hills Road have a pool?
Yes, 23 Lexington Hills Road has a pool.
Does 23 Lexington Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 23 Lexington Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Lexington Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Lexington Hills Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Lexington Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Lexington Hills Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Yonkers, NYHackensack, NJWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJ
Elmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJWoodbury, NYChester, NYPomona, NYGreenwood Lake, NYSloatsburg, NYHighland Falls, NY
West Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYMaybrook, NYPeekskill, NYWarwick, NYSuffern, NYAirmont, NYNewburgh, NYBeacon, NYWalden, NYPearl River, NYMechanicstown, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
Vassar College
Sarah Lawrence College