23 Lexington Hills Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Nice 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for rent w/ fireplace and community pool! 950 square feet w/ entry, living room w/ fire place and door to patio, dining area, kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances and back splash, master bedroom w/ full master bathroom, guest bedroom, full hall bathroom, private laundry, lots of closet space, freshly painted and new wood floors throughout. The complex has an on site management, in ground pool and is close to Woodbury Commons, transportation, shopping and highways.