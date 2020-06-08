5 Bay Woods Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 2800 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths available for full summer season (80k) or monthly (June 20k, July 35k, Aug 35k) located in exclusive Bay Woods just 5 minutes north of hamlet shopping and dining. Fully furnished home is a summer retreat with multiple decks and 18 X 30 in-ground pool on private shy acre. 1st: Entry foyer w spiral stairs to 2nd fl, LR, Dr, EIK, 1/2 bath, King Bedroom, Walk-out Decks, 2 car garage 2nd: King bdrm, Queen bdrm, 3rd bdrm with 2 full beds, full bath Ten minutes to ocean or bay beaches