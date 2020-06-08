All apartments in Hampton Bays
5 Bay Woods Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 PM

5 Bay Woods Dr

5 Bay Woods Drive · (516) 840-1044
Location

5 Bay Woods Drive, Hampton Bays, NY 11946
Hampton Bays

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2800 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths available for full summer season (80k) or monthly (June 20k, July 35k, Aug 35k) located in exclusive Bay Woods just 5 minutes north of hamlet shopping and dining. Fully furnished home is a summer retreat with multiple decks and 18 X 30 in-ground pool on private shy acre. 1st: Entry foyer w spiral stairs to 2nd fl, LR, Dr, EIK, 1/2 bath, King Bedroom, Walk-out Decks, 2 car garage 2nd: King bdrm, Queen bdrm, 3rd bdrm with 2 full beds, full bath Ten minutes to ocean or bay beaches

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Bay Woods Dr have any available units?
5 Bay Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton Bays, NY.
What amenities does 5 Bay Woods Dr have?
Some of 5 Bay Woods Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Bay Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5 Bay Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Bay Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5 Bay Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton Bays.
Does 5 Bay Woods Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5 Bay Woods Dr offers parking.
Does 5 Bay Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Bay Woods Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Bay Woods Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5 Bay Woods Dr has a pool.
Does 5 Bay Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 5 Bay Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Bay Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Bay Woods Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Bay Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Bay Woods Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
