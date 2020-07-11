Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM
30 School St
30 School Street
·
No Longer Available
30 School Street, Hampton Bays, NY 11946
Hampton Bays
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate year round residence in a very convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30 School St have any available units?
30 School St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hampton Bays, NY
.
Is 30 School St currently offering any rent specials?
30 School St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 School St pet-friendly?
No, 30 School St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hampton Bays
.
Does 30 School St offer parking?
Yes, 30 School St offers parking.
Does 30 School St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 School St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 School St have a pool?
No, 30 School St does not have a pool.
Does 30 School St have accessible units?
No, 30 School St does not have accessible units.
Does 30 School St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 School St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 School St have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 School St does not have units with air conditioning.
