Hamlin, NY
42 Orchard Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

42 Orchard Ave

42 Orchard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

42 Orchard Avenue, Hamlin, NY 14464

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
42 Orchard Ave Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Full Home, Brockport School District - Enjoy sitting in your new sunroom, sipping a morning cup of coffee and watching the sunrise. This 4 bedroom - 2 bath full house is fully updated with new kitchen & bathrooms, freshly painted, hardwood floors, vinyl windows, laundry area, and in the Brockport School District. Take a virtual tour of this approximately 1,491sf home and submit your online application today. Includes electric stove and dryer hookups, no pets allowed on the property.

(RLNE5835356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Orchard Ave have any available units?
42 Orchard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamlin, NY.
What amenities does 42 Orchard Ave have?
Some of 42 Orchard Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Orchard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
42 Orchard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Orchard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 42 Orchard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hamlin.
Does 42 Orchard Ave offer parking?
No, 42 Orchard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 42 Orchard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Orchard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Orchard Ave have a pool?
No, 42 Orchard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 42 Orchard Ave have accessible units?
No, 42 Orchard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Orchard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Orchard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Orchard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Orchard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
