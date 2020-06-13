Amenities

42 Orchard Ave Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Full Home, Brockport School District - Enjoy sitting in your new sunroom, sipping a morning cup of coffee and watching the sunrise. This 4 bedroom - 2 bath full house is fully updated with new kitchen & bathrooms, freshly painted, hardwood floors, vinyl windows, laundry area, and in the Brockport School District. Take a virtual tour of this approximately 1,491sf home and submit your online application today. Includes electric stove and dryer hookups, no pets allowed on the property.



(RLNE5835356)