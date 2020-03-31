All apartments in Halesite
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 AM

15 Noyes Ln

15 Noyes Lane · (631) 621-2150
Location

15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY 11743
Halesite

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.5 Baths, New Kitchen Appliances, Vaulted Ceilings In Den, 2 Updated Bathrooms, Solar, Gas, 200 Amp, Wood Floors Thru Out, 1 Car Garage, Private Back Patio & Yard.
Solar savings passed on to the tenant all but eliminates a monthly electric bill!
Available immediately
$3,975/ month
Call or email to Schedule a Showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Noyes Ln have any available units?
15 Noyes Ln has a unit available for $3,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Noyes Ln have?
Some of 15 Noyes Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Noyes Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15 Noyes Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Noyes Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15 Noyes Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Halesite.
Does 15 Noyes Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15 Noyes Ln does offer parking.
Does 15 Noyes Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Noyes Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Noyes Ln have a pool?
No, 15 Noyes Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15 Noyes Ln have accessible units?
No, 15 Noyes Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Noyes Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Noyes Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Noyes Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Noyes Ln has units with air conditioning.
