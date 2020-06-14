Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Lake, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greenwood Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood Lake

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3980 sqft
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
45 Colonial Avenue
45 Colonial Ave, Warwick, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
333 Heritage Lane
333 Heritage Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1694 sqft
Monroe, NY - Beautifully remodeled and spacious two-level Townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors thru out. First floor features living room, dining area, eat-in-kitchen, half bath, laundry room, walk-in pantry & garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 Wenonah Ct
14 Wenonah Court, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready set move to this spacious colonial on dead end street backing to state land. Home Features 3Br with 2nd Floor Office. Hardwood Floors, Fireplace. Granite Kitchen. 1 Car Garage. Open Floorplan. Large Rooms. Ready and Avail to Occupy.
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood Lake
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
83 Talbot Road
83 Talbot Rd, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
7500 sqft
As you drive up through the decorative slide gates onto the belgium block driveway you'll see the beautifully landscaped grounds and view the massive brick home with tennis court, in-ground pool with brick cabana.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
25 Orange Turnpike
25 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Lovely 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in Village Colonial.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Rockhill Drive
4 Rockhill Drive, Sloatsburg, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2040 sqft
For Rent or Sale- ml#5047590-Location-Location! Quiet culdesac just steps to village pool and 2 blocks from the heart of town with train and bus.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Greenwood Lake, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greenwood Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

