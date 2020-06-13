Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:11 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Lake, NY with balcony

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
649 Jersey Avenue
649 Jersey Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED ON SECOND FLOOR OF RESTAURANT BLDG. OFFERS A SHARED DECK WITH LAKEVIEWS! CATCH NYC BUS AT YOUR DOOR. LIMITED PARKING. LIVING RM, KIT, BDRM, BATH, SMALL OFFICE RM.

1 of 28

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
22 Woody Trail
22 Woody Trail, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1531 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS , OFFICE, AND DEN. HUGE GREAT ROOM INCLUDES LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN, DINING , ENTRANCE ROOM. TWO FULL BATHS,DECKS UPSTAIRS AND DOWN,. OUTDOOR FIREPLACE, LAKE VIEWS, WALK TO BEACH AND WALK TO NYC BUS STOP.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
45 Colonial Avenue
45 Colonial Ave, Warwick, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
333 Heritage Lane
333 Heritage Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1694 sqft
Monroe, NY - Beautifully remodeled and spacious two-level Townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors thru out. First floor features living room, dining area, eat-in-kitchen, half bath, laundry room, walk-in pantry & garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3980 sqft
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
447 LAKESIDE
447 Lakeside Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
ADORABLE LOG CABIN READY TO MOVE IN! PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH HALF BATH, LARGE KITCHEN, BEDROOMS ARE ON THE FIRST FLOOR.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 NEWFIELD RD
15 Newfield Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large Home, Ready to rent asap, Nice level yard, All Rooms are Large

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
263 Lakeside Rd
263 Lakeside Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely First Floor Apartment With Lots Of Space & Greenwood Lake Views! Nice Size Living Room, Dining Room or Den, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath! Access To Backyard & Private Patio! All Utilities Included!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 Wenonah Ct
14 Wenonah Court, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready set move to this spacious colonial on dead end street backing to state land. Home Features 3Br with 2nd Floor Office. Hardwood Floors, Fireplace. Granite Kitchen. 1 Car Garage. Open Floorplan. Large Rooms. Ready and Avail to Occupy.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
2 Units Available
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
30 Mountain Avenue
30 Mountain Avenue, Hillburn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom apartment in Hillburn. Just painted, new carpet and new stove a year ago. Steps being redone in trecks. Little deck to sit out side. 2 parking spots in the driveway (one car in front of the other).

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
136 6th Street
136 Sixth Street, Hillburn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION, NEW WHITE WOOD KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FLOORS, NEW LED LIGHTING. LOVELY DECOR AND LOTS OF SPACE ON SIDE STREET. COVERED FRONT PORCH TO SIP YOUR MORNING COFFEE. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
23 Lexington Hills Road
23 Lexington Hills Road, Harriman, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for rent w/ fireplace and community pool! 950 square feet w/ entry, living room w/ fire place and door to patio, dining area, kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances and back splash, master bedroom w/ full master

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
25 Orange Turnpike
25 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Lovely 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in Village Colonial.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
107 Highland Avenue
107 Highland Avenue, Walton Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
912 sqft
A very clean, spacious, and totally renovated ranch home is now for rent in the center of Monroe town - This home is offering 2 great size bedrooms, spacious living room with fresh paint and layout kitchen and dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2 Serpentine Road
2 Serpentine Road, Tuxedo Park, NY
8 Bedrooms
$4,500
3815 sqft
*Virtual Tour Available* Welcome to Highland . This Colonial Estate in the secluded & gated community of Tuxedo Park & only 50 mins frm NYC was built in the late 1800 s.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1101 Route 17
1101 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
"BRAND NEW EVERYTHING" - Looking for Luxury Living near Tuxedo? A lifestyle with convenience yet near the outdoors and the wilderness trails of NY at the same time? Welcome to 1101 Route 17 in Southfields.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
27 Risley Rd
27 Risley Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Welcome To This Spacious 1 Bedroom Rental Home Ready To Go! Large Living & Dining Rooms Offer An Open Floor Plan With Wood Burning Stove! 1 Car Garage For Storage Plus Abundant Parking! See It Today! The Home Features 1 Large Bedroom With Good

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
82 Fairview Dr
82 Fairview Drive, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 2 Bedroom Home In Upper Greenwood Lake Ready To Go! Renovated in 2004! Open Living/Dining Room w/ Plush Carpeting! Kitchen w/ Plenty Of Cabinet & Counter Space! Close To School & State Park!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Greenwood Lake, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Greenwood Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

