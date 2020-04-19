All apartments in Greenwood Lake
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road

3 Fourth Road · (914) 833-0800
Location

3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck. Spacious living room with a stone front wood-burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Washer and dryer included. Tenant is responsible for utilities, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Landlord requires minimum 1 year employment with current employer (relocation exception) and income to be 3x higher than rent. House has a well, but tenant needs to be prepared for extra water to be delivered if an above average usage is expected ($260 per 425 gallons). Applicants must provide last 3 months bank statements, credit report, proof of income and references. If application is approved, tenant will need to pay 1st months rent, 1 month's security deposit, and fee equal to 1 month's rent at lease signing. Pets allowed with owner approval and extra deposit of 1 month’s rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

