Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool

Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool. Cozy up to your fireplace in the living room or the fire pit in the backyard. Or sit on the front porch and read your book. Relaxation is endless.