Glen Cove, NY
44 Grove Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

44 Grove Street

44 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

44 Grove Street, Glen Cove, NY 11542
Glen Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Totally renovated 2nd floor apartment with Open EIK / Living Room, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Attic for Storage.. Washer and dryer hook-up , Sunroom for relaxing...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Grove Street have any available units?
44 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Cove, NY.
What amenities does 44 Grove Street have?
Some of 44 Grove Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 44 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Cove.
Does 44 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 44 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 44 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 44 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 44 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
