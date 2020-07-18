All apartments in Glen Cove
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D

167 Glen Cove Avenue · (631) 388-5450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

167 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Cove, NY 11542
Glen Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,515

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
285 Sq Ft//

Pets are not allowed at this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have any available units?
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D has a unit available for $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D currently offering any rent specials?
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D pet-friendly?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Cove.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D offer parking?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not offer parking.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have a pool?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not have a pool.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have accessible units?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not have units with air conditioning.

