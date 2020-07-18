Sign Up
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D
167 Glen Cove Avenue
·
(631) 388-5450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Glen Cove
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location
167 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Cove, NY 11542
Glen Cove
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now
$1,515
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 250 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
285 Sq Ft//
Pets are not allowed at this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have any available units?
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D has a unit available for $1,515 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D currently offering any rent specials?
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D pet-friendly?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Cove
.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D offer parking?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not offer parking.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have a pool?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not have a pool.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have accessible units?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D does not have units with air conditioning.
