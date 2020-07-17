All apartments in Glen Cove
Find more places like 12 Valentine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Cove, NY
/
12 Valentine St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

12 Valentine St

12 Valentine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Cove
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12 Valentine Street, Glen Cove, NY 11542
Glen Cove

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with EIK, living room on the second floor on tree line street. Walk Up Stairs To A Full Attic For Storage. Shared Yard, Off Street Parking & Landscaping Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Valentine St have any available units?
12 Valentine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Cove, NY.
Is 12 Valentine St currently offering any rent specials?
12 Valentine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Valentine St pet-friendly?
No, 12 Valentine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Cove.
Does 12 Valentine St offer parking?
Yes, 12 Valentine St offers parking.
Does 12 Valentine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Valentine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Valentine St have a pool?
No, 12 Valentine St does not have a pool.
Does 12 Valentine St have accessible units?
No, 12 Valentine St does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Valentine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Valentine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Valentine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Valentine St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road
Glen Cove, NY 11542

Similar Pages

Glen Cove 1 BedroomsGlen Cove 2 Bedrooms
Glen Cove Apartments with GymsGlen Cove Pet Friendly Places
Glen Cove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYPort Chester, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYRockville Centre, NYDarien, CTEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NY
Dobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYLevittown, NYFloral Park, NYEast Meadow, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYRoslyn, NYJericho, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
Concordia College-New York