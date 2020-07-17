12 Valentine Street, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Glen Cove
parking
parking
Cozy and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with EIK, living room on the second floor on tree line street. Walk Up Stairs To A Full Attic For Storage. Shared Yard, Off Street Parking & Landscaping Included
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Does 12 Valentine St have any available units?
12 Valentine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Cove, NY.
Is 12 Valentine St currently offering any rent specials?
12 Valentine St is not currently offering any rent specials.