100 Hilton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting. This perfectly private corner unit has a generous patio & offers easy & private access to the unit & the beautifully landscaped grounds & walking path. Offering every amenity including guest business facilities, club room, outdoor BBQ facilities, pool/hot tub/changing rooms,++ & convenient to LIRR & Village shops