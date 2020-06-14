All apartments in Garden City
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

100 Hilton Avenue

100 Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530
Garden City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting. This perfectly private corner unit has a generous patio & offers easy & private access to the unit & the beautifully landscaped grounds & walking path. Offering every amenity including guest business facilities, club room, outdoor BBQ facilities, pool/hot tub/changing rooms,++ & convenient to LIRR & Village shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Hilton Avenue have any available units?
100 Hilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden City, NY.
What amenities does 100 Hilton Avenue have?
Some of 100 Hilton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Hilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 Hilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Hilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 Hilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden City.
Does 100 Hilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 100 Hilton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 100 Hilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Hilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Hilton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 100 Hilton Avenue has a pool.
Does 100 Hilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 Hilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Hilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Hilton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Hilton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Hilton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
