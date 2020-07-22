Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:49 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Garden City South, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City South apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ...

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
96 Carl Ave
96 Carl Avenue, Garden City South, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Whole House Rental, 4 Bdrms,1.5 baths. North of the turnpike

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
4 Nassau Blvd
4 Nassau Boulevard, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Apartment Zoned for Professional/Commercial/Residential/Mixed Use. Living Rm/Dining Rm or Large Work Space. Large Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Stone Countertops. Washer/Dryer, Cooling/Heat Throughout Apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City South

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,
Results within 5 miles of Garden City South
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
8 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,567
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
7 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1183 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,887
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,105
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,183
2118 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
10 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,408
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,040
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
275 DENTON AVE
275 Denton Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LYNBROOK - Property Id: 317103 Beautiful apartment for rent in a private house with separate entrance. Living room, dining room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, backyard included and 2 parking spaces.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
221-33 Davenport Avenue
221-33 Davenport Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gas, Water, Heat and Electric Included! Newly painted 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Queens Village! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
46 S. Cottage St
46 South Cottage Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 46 S. Cottage St in Valley Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
320 Marguerite Ave
320 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great Deal! Landlord will Include Warranty for Repairs Too! Full House Rental. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Gas Cooking, Full Finished Basement with an Outside Entrance.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
89 Liberty Ave
89 Liberty Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Newly Renovated 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Designer Apartment located in the heart of Rockville Centre.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn Heights
36 Harding Avenue
36 Harding Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious Kitchen, Dining Area, Two Good Sized Bedrooms + Bonus Room. Great Location, Walk to All!

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
193 Hillside Avenue
193 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Renovated 2 bedroom apartment with new bathroom. One parking space included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Garden City South, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City South apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

