2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 PM
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Freeport, NY
Freeport
1 Unit Available
194 Randall Ave
194 Randall Avenue, Freeport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath with Eat-in kitchen rental (In 2 family home) available in Freeport. Upper unit is newly renovated. Bonus space Attic included, this can be used as additional space or storage. Washer & Dryer included in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
Island Park
1 Unit Available
13 Washington Place
13 Washington Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
23 Freeport Avenue
23 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
Enjoy For Summer /Upper Section / 2 Bedroom / 1Bathroom / Sundeck / Walk To Beach And Fine Dining/ june / July or August summer 2020
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
805 Nassau Road
805 Nassau Road, Uniondale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
Renovated and spacious two bedroom. Dining room, Kitchen, Living room with full bath , located near schools, public transportation parks. More photos to come
East End South
1 Unit Available
655 E Walnut Street
655 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath , Kitchen with granite counters, Use of Backyard Eastholme Beachside area of Long Beach close to stores. Occupancy 6/1/20
North Bellmore
1 Unit Available
1430 Newbridge Road
1430 Newbridge Road, North Bellmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 2nd Floor Apartment Available in N. Bellmore for Immediate Occupancy. Features 2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Living Room And Eat-in-Kitchen. Gas Heat & Gas Cooking. Electric, Gas, Water, Landscaping Included In The Rent. Close To All.
South Bellmore
1 Unit Available
2674 Lee Place
2674 Lee Place, Bellmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
fully updated waterfront contemporary with direct deep water docking-was 3 bedroom made into two-great neighborhood, move right in! Premier location, near everything!
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
28 Lawrence Avenue
28 Lawrence Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2nd floor of small building,
Garden City
1 Unit Available
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Parkway
4 Windsor Parkway, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated whole cape style house rental (excludes basement). Large eat-in-kitchen/dining area, living room with new flooring, 2 bedrooms, with large family room and spa like bath.
Merrick
1 Unit Available
1012 Oakwood Avenue
1012 Oakwood Avenue, Merrick, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate 2 BR, 2 Bath Apartment near RR. Washer & Dryer in Apartment, Gas Cooking, Includes All Except Electric. Near Town. Large bedroom has a full Bathroom en Suite. Lots of Natural Light. Front to Back Apartment . No Shared Walls .
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
89 Melrose Avenue
89 Melrose Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 BR Apt. in house in quiet location. Gorgeous updated kitchen w/Gas Cooking, new Laminate Floors, Lrg LR w/Closet, Lrg MBR, BR - all freshly painted & new carpet. Lovely updated Full Bath.
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
1 Jefferson Avenue
1 Jefferson Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
810 sqft
Excellent, Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit With A Nice Layout. The Apartment Was freshly Painted & The Wood Floors Are Currently Being Sanded & Stained. The Unit Has Large Windows & Plenty Of Closets.
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
East End South
1 Unit Available
92 Pacific Boulevard
92 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Beachside Condo Located In The East End Of Long Beach. Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, 1/2 Bath, Lr/Dr, Kitchen, Private Washer Dryer, Sunny Deck With Oceanviews, Park In Your Private Driveway and Garage & Use Of The Pool.
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
472 Merrick Road
472 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
WOW..Location!.. Location! Mint. Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom Apartment in legal, Well Maintained 2 Family Home. 1st Floor has Hardwood Floors Thru-out. Full, Large, Basement Storage. Small dog or cat permitted.
