Freeport, NY
194 Randall Ave
194 Randall Ave

194 Randall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

194 Randall Avenue, Freeport, NY 11520
Freeport

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath with Eat-in kitchen rental (In 2 family home) available in Freeport. Upper unit is newly renovated. Bonus space Attic included, this can be used as additional space or storage. Washer & Dryer included in unit. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Landlord pays water . On-street parking available. 5 minutes walk to LIRR (Baldwin) or under 5 minutes drive to LIRR (Freeport). This is a MUST SEE! Home is close to all. Credit , income verification and references a must. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Randall Ave have any available units?
194 Randall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 194 Randall Ave have?
Some of 194 Randall Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Randall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
194 Randall Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Randall Ave pet-friendly?
No, 194 Randall Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freeport.
Does 194 Randall Ave offer parking?
No, 194 Randall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 194 Randall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 Randall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Randall Ave have a pool?
No, 194 Randall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 194 Randall Ave have accessible units?
No, 194 Randall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Randall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Randall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Randall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Randall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
