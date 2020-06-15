194 Randall Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath with Eat-in kitchen rental (In 2 family home) available in Freeport. Upper unit is newly renovated. Bonus space Attic included, this can be used as additional space or storage. Washer & Dryer included in unit. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Landlord pays water . On-street parking available. 5 minutes walk to LIRR (Baldwin) or under 5 minutes drive to LIRR (Freeport). This is a MUST SEE! Home is close to all. Credit , income verification and references a must. No pets