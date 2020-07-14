All apartments in Fishkill
Find more places like Village at Merritt Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishkill, NY
/
Village at Merritt Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Village at Merritt Park

80 Jefferson Blvd · (845) 253-4905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY 12524
Fishkill Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Merritt Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces. To facilitate your active lifestyle, enjoy the community's heated swimming pool, brand-new conference room and e-Lounge, clubhouse with complimentary Starbucks coffee, tennis courts, playground, state-of-the-art fitness center, movie theater, and gazebo along neighboring Fishkill Creek. For your convenience, we also offer 24-hour emergency maintenance and a management office that is open 7 days a week. And don't forget, here at Village at Merritt Park Apartments your pets are welcome!Come see what everyone in Fishkill, NY is talking about! Village at Merritt Park Apartments is conveniently located close to downtown Fishkill and the Beacon Metro North Train Station where commuting to White Plains and Grand Central Station in Manhattan is a breeze. Shopping, entertainment, and recreation are only minutes away at the Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall, the Splashdown Water Park, and national parks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 admin fee
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $600 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $45/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 70 bs
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Merritt Park have any available units?
Village at Merritt Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishkill, NY.
What amenities does Village at Merritt Park have?
Some of Village at Merritt Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Merritt Park currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Merritt Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Merritt Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Merritt Park is pet friendly.
Does Village at Merritt Park offer parking?
Yes, Village at Merritt Park offers parking.
Does Village at Merritt Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village at Merritt Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Merritt Park have a pool?
Yes, Village at Merritt Park has a pool.
Does Village at Merritt Park have accessible units?
No, Village at Merritt Park does not have accessible units.
Does Village at Merritt Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Merritt Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Village at Merritt Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village at Merritt Park has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Village at Merritt Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYWaldwick, NJ
New Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYGreenwood Lake, NYHartsdale, NYRidgefield, CTWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NY
Bethel, CTCos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYScarsdale, NYKingston, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NYMiddletown, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity