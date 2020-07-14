Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly internet access

Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces. To facilitate your active lifestyle, enjoy the community's heated swimming pool, brand-new conference room and e-Lounge, clubhouse with complimentary Starbucks coffee, tennis courts, playground, state-of-the-art fitness center, movie theater, and gazebo along neighboring Fishkill Creek. For your convenience, we also offer 24-hour emergency maintenance and a management office that is open 7 days a week. And don't forget, here at Village at Merritt Park Apartments your pets are welcome!Come see what everyone in Fishkill, NY is talking about! Village at Merritt Park Apartments is conveniently located close to downtown Fishkill and the Beacon Metro North Train Station where commuting to White Plains and Grand Central Station in Manhattan is a breeze. Shopping, entertainment, and recreation are only minutes away at the Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall, the Splashdown Water Park, and national parks.