Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Fishkill, NY with parking

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
827 HUNTINGTON DR
827 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2795 sqft
Luxury rental at Van Wyck Meadows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features open floor plan gleaming hardwood floors. Family room with gas fireplace, light and bright kitchen with new stainless appliances, and granite counter tops.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.
Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Beacon
274 MAIN ST
274 Main Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Unprecedented luxury awaits you in the very heart of booming Beacon! Completely renovated to the standard of new construction homes. Oak hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Ceiling fans in the two bedrooms and the living room.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Beacon
69 E MAIN ST
69 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
Studio
$1,450
525 sqft
Completely Redone Turn of the Century Brick Row house on E Main Street in downtown Beacon.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
23 BROWN RD
23 Brown Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Private two story in two family house. Fenced in yard. Hardwood flooring. Small dishwasher. All utilities included even electric for two tenants! Conveniently located in the Hamlet of Glenham. Between Beacon and Fishkill. Great commuter location.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Beacon
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Beacon
14 CROSS ST
14 Cross Street, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
come to beautiful Beacon.This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Beacon is immaculate, sunny and conveniently located just off Main St.Walk to the Train or stroll down Main St for all Beacon has to offer.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Beacon
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
185 OSBORNE HILL%
185 Osborne Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Brand new down to the studs. Totally gutted and rehabbed 2 bedroom unit. Ground level, but light and bright. Radiant heat flooring in bathroom. Freshly painted, new sheetrock throughout. Bright LED lighting. Front loading wash and dryer in the unit.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Beacon
354 WASHINGTON AVE
354 Washington Avenue, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1095 sqft
Minutes from the heart of Beacon, fantastic starter home or perfect for folks looking to downsize. Personalize to your liking and you'll be set for the long haul. Very easy ride to and from the Beacon train station, perfect for commuters.

Last updated January 28 at 07:50am
42 LOGANS WAY
42 Logans Way, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
6677 sqft
Exquisite brick facade 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Colonial on 1.5 acres is located in Ronnymeade Farms, an area of Executive Residences. The mountain views will astound you.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Brinckerhoff
308 AUBURN CT
308 Auburn Court, Brinckerhoff, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1785 sqft
This tri-level, sunny end unit townhouse is pristine and ready for you! It offers an updated kitchen and bathrooms, central AC, and 1car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Beacon
33 NORTH WALNUT
33 North Walnut Street, Beacon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1226 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom on first floor with front porch. Bright and spacious with large eat-in-kitchen and living room, full size dining room. Large back yard and paved outdoor BBQ area. Convenience of full and half baths. 3 blocks to center of Main St.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Beacon
1228 N 1228 NORTH AVE
1228 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1750 sqft
GORGEOUS MODERN FULLY RENOVATED LUXURY DUPLEX. STUNNING ATTENTION TO DETAIL PAID TO THIS SPACIOUS LIGHT FILLED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS. RADIANT HEATED FLOORS, ZONED HEAT/AC PUMPS, AND CENTRAL VAC THROUGHOUT.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Wappingers Falls
16 DUTCHESS TER
16 Dutchess Terrace, Wappingers Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH AND GREAT BACK YARD AND DECK ADD TO THE PLEASURE OF THIS NICELY RENOVATED AND SPACIOUS 1BR APT. IN THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS FALLS. ACROSS STREET FROM THE PARK! ENJOY NEARBY BOWDOIN PARK ALSO AND THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS! 1 YR.
Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
12 Ramblewood Drive
12 Ramblewood Drive, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1850 sqft
Spacious home in the town of Newburgh is for rent 3 beautiful bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Safe neighborhood, magnet schools within minutes. Pool area is available but pool is not up, if tenant wants to set up the pool they are welcomed to do so.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Newburgh
44 Liberty Street
44 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Totally renovated! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Second floor unit. Tenant to pay Central Hudson for gas and electric. Walk to all the Liberty Street restaurants. Very cool very hip!!

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
Newburgh
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4730 sqft
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
New Windsor
406 Plover Court
406 Plover Court, New Windsor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2084 sqft
Immaculate and furnished 4 BR in Town of New Windsor NY. Hardwood floors throughout, Stainless appliances, Flat screen TV, 1 car garage and driveway. Looking for move in on July 1st 2020. Don't wait.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fishkill, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fishkill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

