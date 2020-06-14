Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Fishkill, NY with garage

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
$
Fishkill Village
7 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Fishkill

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
955 HUNTINGTON DR
955 Huntington Dr, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE RENTAL AT VAN WYCK MEADOWS. 3 BR, 2.5 BATH UNIT FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE OPENS TO STUNNING KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES.
Results within 5 miles of Fishkill

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2 Main Street
2 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1908 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath colonial located on the majestic Hudson River providing fabulous views. Within 2 blocks of the Metro North to NYC.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
812 PONDVIEW LOOP
812 Pondview Loop, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2850 sqft
Terrific end-unit in Holly Ridge, larger than most units with 2000 above ground sq/ft and 1st floor master bedroom. Features include vaulted ceilings, circular breakfast nook, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. Full unfinished basement for storage.

1 of 27

Last updated January 28 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
42 LOGANS WAY
42 Logans Way, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
6677 sqft
Exquisite brick facade 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Colonial on 1.5 acres is located in Ronnymeade Farms, an area of Executive Residences. The mountain views will astound you.
Results within 10 miles of Fishkill

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Spackenkill
1 Unit Available
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
New Windsor
1 Unit Available
48 Meriline Avenue
48 Merline Avenue, New Windsor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Milton
1 Unit Available
65 Woodcrest Lane
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
**HOUSE IS RENTED FOR JULY & AUGUST, NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
559 VASSAR RD
559 Vassar Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2016 sqft
Virtual showings now available! Come see this beautifully updated & conveniently located 3 bedroom home in the Town of Poughkeepsie! This tastefully renovated home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14 WILDWOOD DR
14 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4000 sqft
REMODELED AND UPDATED LARGE RANCH CLOSE TO ALL. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN AIRY CONCEPT IN LIVING ROOM/ DINING AREA/ KITCHEN AREA. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER AND ISLAND.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fishkill, NY

Fishkill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

