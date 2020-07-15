Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

16 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
400 Orchard Street
400 Orchard Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
2329 sqft
Great two bedroom 1 and one 1/2 bath apartment with first floor laundry, den or office, mudroom, off street parking. Hardwood flooring, walk in 2nd floor storage area. Large living room.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
108 Warren Street
108 Warren Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1012 sqft
Cute Single Family Home! Located in Fayetteville, NY. 2 Bedrooms with 1 bathroom with a back deck to enjoy and grill out. At this price this house will not last long. Cute Single Family Home! Located in Fayetteville, NY.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Cooper Lane
217 Cooper Lane, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1908 sqft
Very spacious 4 BR, 2 bath ranch style house in sought after Dewitt Hills neighborhood. Nice kitchen with extensive eat-in area with bay window. New stove and refrigerator.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Manlius
304 Smith Street
304 Smith Street, Manlius, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1031 sqft
Lovely village of Manlius Townhouse with hardwood floors and natural woodwork. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, the Swan Pond and Library. First floor includes living room, dining room, kitchen and two porches that overlook the large yard.
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Syracuse
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified

Last updated April 21 at 05:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
7925 Galileo Circle
7925 Galileo Circle, Bridgeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
864 sqft
This delightful home located in Bridgeport, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home also includes a well in the front yard, accompanied by a large driveway.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
718 Clarendon St
718 Clarendon Street, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1618 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
523 Northcliffe Rd, Apt 2
523 Northcliffe Rd, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
839 sqft
BIG Eastwood 2 Bedroom. Updated with new appliances. Upstairs unit with private porch. Parking spot. Great unit- come look! Ideal setting in Eastwood- “the neighborhood in the city!”.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1020 Westcott Street
1020 Westcott Street, Syracuse, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2250 sqft
Great Single family home for rent in the University area! 5 bedrooms & 2 fulls baths, plus on-site Laundry. Hardwood floors throughout; newer appliances & windows. Covered front porch. Available August 1st.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1000 Ackerman Ave
1000 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1656 sqft
Awesome Syracuse University 4 Bedroom Apartment. Close to Campus on Ackerman Av. Responsible landlord with many nearby properties and professional local management.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
208 Bassett Street
208 Basset Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental your next home. You’ll love the large rooms, generous storage, and convenient location.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
701 Ackerman Avenue - 10
701 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
SU Students, 5-6 Bedroom Upper flat,, with everything included, utilities, wifi, laundry, common areas, large bedrooms, shared bathrooms, floor 2 has 6 bedrooms and 2 baths, Fall of 2020 renting by the floor, so if you have a group of friends ready

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
839 Westcott Street - 1
839 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Very nice large 3 bedroom first floor flat. Hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, book shelves, French doors leading to dining room and large good space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Fayetteville, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fayetteville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

