56 Apartments for rent in Farmingville, NY with parking
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 70
1 of 34
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 4
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 13
Farmingville, NY, is the highest point on Long Island. Head over to Bald Hill to be at the top of it all in Farmingville.
You can't farm in Farmingville. There's some question about why it was named Farmingville, when the soil and the hills are not agriculturally viable, and never have been. But you could ski there until about 1980 when the slopes closed for good, since it was the highest point on Long Island. Today, Farmingville's residents enjoy biking and hiking along the trails and paths that criss-cross central Long Island. You'll find Farmingville on the map in the southeastern part of New York on central Long Island. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Farmingville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.