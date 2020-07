Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the peace and quiet of this beautiful end unit townhome. The space can accommodate a family with multiple interests. Freshly painted of neutral tones lends itself to many designs and creative decor. The location is ideal for shopping, health clubs, major roads and learning centers. The deck is privately situated for summer fun in the sun and shade. Agents, see other remarks: property access agreement in Documents to be signed by your prospects and yourself before showings; face mask to be worn during showings.