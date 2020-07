Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range furnished oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill internet access car charging

Welcome home to Perinton Manor in beautiful Fairport, NY. Our location offers easy access to I-490 and Route 31, for an easy drive to downtown Rochester, employers, shopping, dining, and more! Perinton Manor's one and two-bedroom apartments provide everything you need to live comfortably, including air conditioning, ceiling fans, and additional storage. You'll find laundry facilities in every building, and there's a swimming pool, sundeck, and fitness center for your convenience! Learn more about Perinton Manor and our pet friendly community - call today!