Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator hardwood floors cable included ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Knollwood Manor Apartments in Fairport, NY has the convenience of modern apartment living in the elegant and spacious surroundings of the Blackwatch Trail residential area. Knollwood offers suburban-home atmosphere and charm without the fuss and bother. There's no snow to shovel, no lawn or shrubbery to maintain; that’s all done for you. Ideally located in the town of Perinton, near the village of Fairport, only minutes from Rochester via I-490, and close to the NYS Thruway (I-90). Excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities are nearby. Both cats and dogs are welcome at our pet friendly community.