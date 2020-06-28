/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fairport, NY
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
9 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
22 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1264 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
7 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
23 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1227 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
9 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
37 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
14 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1184 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
379 Lenora Lane
379 Lenora Lane, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Well maintained home on quiet street with neutral colors. Both large bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and large closet space. Skylight in full bath floods room with natural light.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
1200 East Avenue
1200 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Executive Rental Available June 1st in the Sought-After East Avenue Neighborhood! Steps to all that Historic East Avenue & Park Avenue Areas Have to Offer.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
57 Rowley Street
57 Rowley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom first floor apartment, nice hardwoods through out except the carpeted bedrooms. Open concept kitchen with dishwasher, exposed brick and gas stove plus an eat-in area, extra space for office or studio.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
267 Westminster Road
267 Westminster Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1625 sqft
Unbelievable Park Avenue apartment with two full size bedrooms and two full baths.
