Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

4779 South Park Avenue, #10

4779 South Park Avenue · (716) 423-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4779 South Park Avenue, Erie County, NY 14075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
First Floor Flat
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer/Dryer In-Unit
Private Entrance
Patio
Wired for High Efficient Wi-Fi In
10' Ceilings
The Woods at Bayview offers row house apartments comprised of one-story flats & two-story lofts. An industrial-chic style makes these suburban townhouses a perfect getaway from the city and offers the luxury of being close to everything you'll need.

We're located only 5 minutes from Wegmans, Tops, McKinley Mall, New Era Buffalo Bills Stadium, the Village of Hamburg, FedEx facility, and Erie Community College, and only 15 minutes from Downtown Buffalo.

All units feature private entrances, floor-through layouts, 10 ft. ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, and more. Plenty of green space on our property offers privacy and serenity, and our outdoor Pet Relief Area allows you the ease of taking care of your furry friends if you don't have time for a long walk!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 have any available units?
4779 South Park Avenue, #10 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 have?
Some of 4779 South Park Avenue, #10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 currently offering any rent specials?
4779 South Park Avenue, #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 is pet friendly.
Does 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 offer parking?
Yes, 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 offers parking.
Does 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 have a pool?
No, 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 does not have a pool.
Does 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 have accessible units?
No, 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4779 South Park Avenue, #10 has units with air conditioning.
