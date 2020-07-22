4779 South Park Avenue, #10

Amenities
First Floor Flat
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer/Dryer In-Unit
Private Entrance
Patio
Wired for High Efficient Wi-Fi In
10' Ceilings
The Woods at Bayview offers row house apartments comprised of one-story flats & two-story lofts. An industrial-chic style makes these suburban townhouses a perfect getaway from the city and offers the luxury of being close to everything you'll need.
We're located only 5 minutes from Wegmans, Tops, McKinley Mall, New Era Buffalo Bills Stadium, the Village of Hamburg, FedEx facility, and Erie Community College, and only 15 minutes from Downtown Buffalo.
All units feature private entrances, floor-through layouts, 10 ft. ceilings, in-unit washer/dryer, and more. Plenty of green space on our property offers privacy and serenity, and our outdoor Pet Relief Area allows you the ease of taking care of your furry friends if you don't have time for a long walk!